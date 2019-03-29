Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Verizon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 7:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). He said the total options volume was two times the average daily options volume and he noticed one large trade shortly after the market open.

When the stock was trading at around $60, there was a buyer of the September 62.50 calls for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $64 at the September expiration or 8.33 percent above the closing price on Thursday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

