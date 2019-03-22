Tim Biggam of Delta Derivatives spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bearish options trade in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). He sees a potential weakness in the financial sector after the last FOMC meeting and he wants to use options to make a bearish trade.

Specifically, he wants to sell the June 210 calls and buy the June 215 calls for a net credit of $1. Biggam is going to collect the premium if the stock stays below $210 at the June expiration. The trade starts to lose money above $211 and it can maximally lose $4.