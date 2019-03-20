Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fromhertz's iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:

Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE: EFA). He noticed some call options buying in the name and a bullish technical pattern as the price moved above the 200-day moving average.

To make a bullish bet, Fromhertz wants to buy the September 66 call for $2. The trade breaks even at $68 or 3.69 percent higher from the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Christian FromhertzOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EFA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EFA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

This Day In Market History: Barron's Calls Dot-Com Bubble Top