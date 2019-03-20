Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE: EFA). He noticed some call options buying in the name and a bullish technical pattern as the price moved above the 200-day moving average.

To make a bullish bet, Fromhertz wants to buy the September 66 call for $2. The trade breaks even at $68 or 3.69 percent higher from the closing price on Tuesday.