Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2019 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about an unusally high options activity in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He said the options volume in the name was around 450,000 contracts or almost two times the daily average options volume.

He noticed one trade during the trading session on Monday. A trader purchased around 1,700 contracts of the May 162.50 calls for around $7.40. The trade breaks even at $169.90 or 5.88 percent above the closing price on Monday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

