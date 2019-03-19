On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about an unusally high options activity in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). He said the options volume in the name was around 450,000 contracts or almost two times the daily average options volume.

He noticed one trade during the trading session on Monday. A trader purchased around 1,700 contracts of the May 162.50 calls for around $7.40. The trade breaks even at $169.90 or 5.88 percent above the closing price on Monday.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Lowers Facebook Price Target, Remains 'Constructive' On The Stock

Needham: Facebook No Longer A Buy Amid A 'Negative Network Effect'