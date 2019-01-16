Scott Bauer's JPMorgan Options Trade
Scott Bauer, the CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, spoke on Bloomberg Markets about an options trading strategy in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
The company reported earnings Tuesday and Bauer likes the price action in the name after the report. He wants to buy the March 103/108 call spread for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $104.50 or 2.77 percent above the current stock price. If the stock move to $108 or higher at the March expiration the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.50.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Scott BauerOptions Markets Media
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.