Scott Bauer's JPMorgan Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Scott Bauer, the CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, spoke on Bloomberg Markets about an options trading strategy in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

The company reported earnings Tuesday and Bauer likes the price action in the name after the report. He wants to buy the March 103/108 call spread for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $104.50 or 2.77 percent above the current stock price. If the stock move to $108 or higher at the March expiration the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.50.

