Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Related GE
GE, McDonald's, Nordstrom, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 8
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Wabtec and GE Announce U.S. Department of Justice Has Closed Its Review of Pending Merger of ... (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about an unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He said call volume on Monday was two times that of puts and it seems that there was a lot of rolling action.

There was an interesting trade that caught Nathan's attention. When the stock was a little below $9, it looked like a trader sold to close 11,000 of the June 2019, 10-strike calls for 63 cents and bought to open 11,000 contracts of the January 2020, 10-strike calls for $1.23. The trader had to pay 60 cents for the roll and it looks like she or he is positioning for a move above $10, said Nathan.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

GE, McDonald's, Nordstrom, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 8
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Investor Movement Index December Summary
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Media Mogul Gary Vaynerchuk to Speak at Transparency19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Producer Price Index