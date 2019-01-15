On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about an unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He said call volume on Monday was two times that of puts and it seems that there was a lot of rolling action.

There was an interesting trade that caught Nathan's attention. When the stock was a little below $9, it looked like a trader sold to close 11,000 of the June 2019, 10-strike calls for 63 cents and bought to open 11,000 contracts of the January 2020, 10-strike calls for $1.23. The trader had to pay 60 cents for the roll and it looks like she or he is positioning for a move above $10, said Nathan.