Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 6:59am   Comments
Mark Sebastian of Options Insight shared with the viewers of Bloomberg Markets his bullish options trade in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

He wants to buy the March 27 calls in the name for 12 cents. The trade breaks even at $27.12 or 11.01 percent above the current stock price. Sebastian explained that the stock has been a little bit of a lagger relative to the S&P 500, but he thinks it has a potential to catch up.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Mark SebastianOptions Markets Media ETFs

