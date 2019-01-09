Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bunge, Schlumberger And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said around 10,000 contracts of the February 42.50 calls were traded in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). He followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for around 30 days.

Jon Najarian also noticed unusual activity in Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG). The stock gained more than 2 percent Wednesday and options traders were buying the April 65 calls. Najarian bought these calls too and he is going to hold them for two months.

Pete Najarian noticed around 10,000 contracts of the February 30 calls were traded on Wednesday in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL). He bought the stock and he is planning to sell calls against this position

Over 5,000 contracts of the January 72 calls were traded in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), said Pete Najarian. He already owns the stock and he decided to add to the position because he sees this activity as institutional buying.