Scott Bauer's Constellation Brands Options Trade
Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).
The company reports earnings on Wednesday before the market opens and Bauer revealed that he is a buyer of the January 180/185 call spread for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $181.20 or 5.14 percent higher. If the stock moves to $185 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.80.
