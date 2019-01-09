Market Overview

Scott Bauer's Constellation Brands Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 7:24am   Comments
Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

The company reports earnings on Wednesday before the market opens and Bauer revealed that he is a buyer of the January 180/185 call spread for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $181.20 or 5.14 percent higher. If the stock moves to $185 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.80.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Scott BauerOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

