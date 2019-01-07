Jon Najarian Sees Big Options Activity In Johnson & Johnson, Nvidia

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about an unusually high options activity in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

He said options traders were buying the March 140 calls in Johnson & Johnson. More than 7,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session on Monday and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He's planning to hold the position for one to two months.

NVIDIA has been moving higher throughout the session. Around 5,000 contracts of the January 148 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian has also bought the calls and he sees this as a very short-term trade. He's going to sell some during the day if the run continues. Otherwise, he's going to hold it until the end of the week.