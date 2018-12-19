Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tim Biggam's ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related UVXY
An Overlooked Loser In The Trade War: The VIX
Buyer Beware: 5 ETNs To Play The Return Of Market Volatility
My Baby Wrote Me A Letter (Seeking Alpha)

On Bloomberg Markets, Tim Biggam of Delta Derivatives spoke about an options strategy in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSE: UVXY).

He thinks volatility could drop and he wants to buy the January 60 put for $4.00. The trade breaks even at $56 or 21.21 percent below the current stock price. Biggam explained that this is the bet that the market is going to find its footing.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Tim BiggamOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UVXY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UVXY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Fed Decision