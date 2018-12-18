Alan Knuckman's Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade
Agora Financial's Alan Knuckman spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).
He wants to buy the June 35 call for $7. The option is $4.60 in the money and the trade breaks even at $42 or 6.06 percent above the current market price. Knuckman thinks the banks might bounce because they made new lows, but they didn't make new highs in the volatility.
