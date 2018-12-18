Market Overview

Alan Knuckman's Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2018 7:21am   Comments
Agora Financial's Alan Knuckman spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

He wants to buy the June 35 call for $7. The option is $4.60 in the money and the trade breaks even at $42 or 6.06 percent above the current market price. Knuckman thinks the banks might bounce because they made new lows, but they didn't make new highs in the volatility.

Posted-In: Alan Knuckman Bloomberg MarketsOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

