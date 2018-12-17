On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about a contrarian trade in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

The stock is down around 21 percent since Dec. 3 and the options market is implying a 5.5 percent move in either direction next week when the company is due to report earnings. Nathan believes a lot of bad news is already priced in and he thinks that the stock might bounce.

Nathan wants to sell the December 195 call for $1.50 and buy the February 195 call for $6. The total cost for the trade is $4.50, which sets the breakeven for the February call at $199.50. With this trade, Nathan is betting that the stock is going to stay below $195 at the December expiration, but after that, it has to jump above $199.50 for the trade to make money.