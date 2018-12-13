AlphaShark's Andrew Keene spoke on Bloomberg Markets about his options trade in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

He said that the stock is hitting 52-week lows and it is trading 30 percent off its 52-week high. Keene is a buyer of the February 65 calls in the name and the premium for the calls is $0.45. The stock traded $65 two weeks ago, but Keene is looking just for a short-term move higher. If the stock jumps to $60, he is going to close the position. He thinks that the interest rate hike is going to happen and it is going to be good for the banks.