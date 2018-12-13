Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Costco

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 7:31am   Comments
Share:
Related COST
7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018
Costco Wholesale Q1 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about options trading in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) ahead of earnings. He said the options market is implying a move of 4 percent on the event, which is higher than the average historical move of 2 percent. It's also a bigger move for the stock than it typically implies going into earnings.

Khouw noticed on Wednesday a purchase of 1,000 contracts of the December 205 puts for $0.50. The trade breaks even at $204.50 or 10.23 percent below the current stock price. The largest decline for the stock after earnings was around 6 percent.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Costco Options Trade
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018
Black Friday Shopping Schedule: Everything You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on COST
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

American Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Nordstrom, Gold: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 13