Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about options trading in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) ahead of earnings. He said the options market is implying a move of 4 percent on the event, which is higher than the average historical move of 2 percent. It's also a bigger move for the stock than it typically implies going into earnings.

Khouw noticed on Wednesday a purchase of 1,000 contracts of the December 205 puts for $0.50. The trade breaks even at $204.50 or 10.23 percent below the current stock price. The largest decline for the stock after earnings was around 6 percent.