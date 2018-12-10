Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Tesla Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 7:18am   Comments
TSLA
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bullish options trade in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

He said that the $360 price level is very important because of the convertible bonds that are due for payment in March. Bondholders can convert the bonds into equity at $360, so if the price remains lower, Tesla is going to have to make a cash payment. Khouw has also noticed that there is a high short interest in the name and he thinks that this could push the stock towards $420.

To make a bullish bet, Khouw wants to buy the January 375/420 call spread, which was worth around $16.6 when he was looking at the structure. By the end of the day, the stock traded lower and the call spread can now be purchased for less.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

