On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about options trading activity in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Monday. He said he saw double the average call volume in the name and a lot of that activity was in the January expiration.

One of the largest trade Khouw saw was a purchase of 3,870 contracts of the January 39 calls for $1.40. He said that the buyer previously closed a long position in the December 37 calls. The trade breaks even at $40.40 or approximately 5 percent above the current stock price.