Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan's Citigroup Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Related C
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More
Citigroup, EA, Intel, United Rentals: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 7
Deutsche Bank: The Derivatives Myth, Evolved (Seeking Alpha)

Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bearish options trade in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

He said the financial stocks were supposed to benefit from deregulation, fiscal stimulus and global recovery, but they are not doing well. Citigroup is struggling since September and it has recently bounced off an important support level of $60. Nathan believes it might drop below $60 in early 2019 and if that happens, he sees it trading in the low $50s.

Nathan expects the stock to drop back to $60 in the near term and he wants to use options to make a bearish trade. He wants to buy the December 64/60 put spread for $1. The trade breaks even at $63 and if the stock drops to $60 until the December expiration, it can make its maximal profit of $3. The December expiration covers the next Fed meeting.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More
Citigroup, EA, Intel, United Rentals: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 7
Positive Vibes: Bank Results Shift Focus Back To Earnings as Overseas Stocks Rise
Big Bank Q3 Earnings Roundup
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on C
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Netflix, Kraft Heinz And More

Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 3