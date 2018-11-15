Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2018 7:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options volume in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said it was around 1.5 times its average daily options volume, which is significant because it's one of the most active options.

The November 195 calls were the most active and traders were paying $0.80 for them. This sets the breakeven for the trade at $195.80 or 4.82 percent above the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

