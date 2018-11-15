On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options volume in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said it was around 1.5 times its average daily options volume, which is significant because it's one of the most active options.

The November 195 calls were the most active and traders were paying $0.80 for them. This sets the breakeven for the trade at $195.80 or 4.82 percent above the current stock price.