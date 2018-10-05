Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Bearish Netflix Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2018 8:04am   Comments
Share:
Related NFLX
How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Netflix Who? 3 Media Stocks That Look Like They're Back In Favor
The Selloff Has Begun - Cramer's Mad Money (10/4/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Todd Gordon spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about a bearish options trade in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings Oct. 16 and Gordon noticed on its chart it's facing a major technical resistance. He's also concerned because it relatively underperformed PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) recently.

To make a bearish bet, Gordon wants to sell the October 370 call and buy the October 375 call for a total credit of $2.30. The credit is his maximal profit and he can achieve it if the stock stays below $370 at the October 19 expiration. If the stock trades higher, above $375, he can maximally lose $2.70.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + QQQ)

How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Netflix Who? 3 Media Stocks That Look Like They're Back In Favor
HBO Ends 45-Year Run With Boxing, Says Sport No Longer A Subscription Driver
9 Streaming Services With The Best Original Content
As Wall Street Awaits Main Earnings Season, Trade, Tesla Appear To Be In Focus
The Federal Reserve, As Expected, Issues Third Rate Hike Of 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lowe's And Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund