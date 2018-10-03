Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Baker Hughes And Alcoa

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2018 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related AA
43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Norsk Hydro Shares Fall On Closure Of World's Largest Alumina Refinery
Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/03/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Progress Software Falls Following Mixed Q3 Results; ChemoCentryx Shares Climb
Mid-Day Market Update: K2M Group Rises On Acquisition News; Tech Data Shares Plunge

Jon and Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options volume in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) and Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA).

Jon Najarian noticed a purchase of around 4,000 contracts of the November 34 calls in Baker Hughes. He followed the trade and bought the calls.

He also revealed he closed his long options position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST). He recommended the purchase of calls in the name last week and the position is already up five times.

Pete Najarian saw some options activity in Alcoa. Around 6,000 contracts of the November 48 calls were traded. He followed the trade.

He also shared an update for one of his recommendations. He recommended a long position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) calls on Sept. 17 and since then, the November 47 calls have moved from $1.50 to over $3. He believes the stock has more room on the upside.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + BHGE)

43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Norsk Hydro Shares Fall On Closure Of World's Largest Alumina Refinery
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Morgan Stanley: Multiple Expansion Across Oilfield Services Sector Likely Amid Broadening Global Capex Upcycle
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Boeing Wins $26.7M Deal To Support Trident II D5 Missile