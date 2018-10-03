Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Baker Hughes And Alcoa

Jon and Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options volume in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) and Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA).

Jon Najarian noticed a purchase of around 4,000 contracts of the November 34 calls in Baker Hughes. He followed the trade and bought the calls.

He also revealed he closed his long options position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST). He recommended the purchase of calls in the name last week and the position is already up five times.

Pete Najarian saw some options activity in Alcoa. Around 6,000 contracts of the November 48 calls were traded. He followed the trade.

He also shared an update for one of his recommendations. He recommended a long position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) calls on Sept. 17 and since then, the November 47 calls have moved from $1.50 to over $3. He believes the stock has more room on the upside.