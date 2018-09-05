Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Oracle

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 7:00am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). He said the put options volume was two times the average daily put options volume and he noticed a big purchase of the September 46/43 put spread.

Around 3,000 contracts of the September 46/43 put spread for 30 cents were purchased on Tuesday. The trade breaks even at $45.70 or 5.93 percent lower and it can make a maximal profit of $2.70.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

