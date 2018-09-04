Mike Khouw's Amazon Options Trade
Mike Khouw suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" a bullish options trade in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
The stock crossed $2,000 price mark and it reached its all-time high last week. Khouw thinks it might continue to move higher and reach the market cap of $1 trillion. He wants to use options to make a bullish bet. Specifically, he wants to buy the October 2,050/2,100 call spread for a total cost of $18. The trade breaks even at $2,068 or 2.77 percent above the current market price and it can maximally make a profit of $32.
Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media
