Mike Khouw's Amazon Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 7:32am   Comments
Mike Khouw suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" a bullish options trade in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The stock crossed $2,000 price mark and it reached its all-time high last week. Khouw thinks it might continue to move higher and reach the market cap of $1 trillion. He wants to use options to make a bullish bet. Specifically, he wants to buy the October 2,050/2,100 call spread for a total cost of $18. The trade breaks even at $2,068 or 2.77 percent above the current market price and it can maximally make a profit of $32.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

