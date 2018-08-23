Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about an unusually high options activity in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). He said there was a lot of call options buying in the name for months and on Wednesday call options volume reached 5 times the average daily call options volume.

He noticed traders were selling upside calls and one trade caught his attention. There was a seller of 3,000 contracts of the November 150 call for $1.44. Nathan explained that traders were probably selling the longer dated calls, looking to buy closer dated calls to the money.