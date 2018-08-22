Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alon Rosin's Autodesk And Salesforce Options Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Related ADSK
42 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Related CRM
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Bursting The Micro-Bubble - Part 1 (Seeking Alpha)

Alon Rosin of Oppenheimer suggested on Bloomberg Markets that investors should consider using options to trade Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

These stocks have Outperform ratings at Oppenheimer, so Rosin wants to get a long exposure. He wants to sell the 125 strike puts and buy the 145 strike calls in Autodesk. He sees support at $125.

Salesforce has cheap implied volatility, said Rosin. He wants to buy the October at the money calls in the name.

Posted-In: Alon Rosin Bloomberg MarketsOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + CRM)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Morgan Stanley Incrementally Bullish On Salesforce, Says MuleSoft Deal Underappreciated
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Insider Buys Of The Week: AT&T, GE, Salesforce
Facebook Lost $120 Billion In Market Cap: Here's Some Perspective
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ADSK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Preview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Norwegian Cruise, American Water Works And More