Alon Rosin's Autodesk And Salesforce Options Trades
Alon Rosin of Oppenheimer suggested on Bloomberg Markets that investors should consider using options to trade Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).
These stocks have Outperform ratings at Oppenheimer, so Rosin wants to get a long exposure. He wants to sell the 125 strike puts and buy the 145 strike calls in Autodesk. He sees support at $125.
Salesforce has cheap implied volatility, said Rosin. He wants to buy the October at the money calls in the name.
