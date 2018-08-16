Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com And Dicks Sporting Goods

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2018 3:51pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) and Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS).

Najarian noticed traders were aggressively buying the October 34 calls in JD.com on Thursday. Around 9,000 calls were bought and he decided to follow the trade. He's planning to hold the position for a month.

Around 2,000 contracts of the September 40 calls were traded in Dicks Sporting Goods. Najarian bought these calls as well and he's going to hold them for two to three weeks. He added that he bought Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) calls, too.

