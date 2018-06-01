Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Deutsche Bank

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Related DB
How Deutsche Bank's Performance Has Ranked Since The Fed Began Controlling Hiring, Risk-Taking
What The Experts Are Saying About Italy's Chaos
Wall Street Breakfast: Nonfarm Payrolls Back In Spotlight (Seeking Alpha)

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bearish options activity in Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB). The put options volume was 10 times the average daily put options volume and most of that activity was concentrated in the August 7 puts.

Over 11,000 contracts of the August 7 puts were traded during the session on Thursday. Khouw noticed a block trade of 10,000 contracts that were purchased for 14 cents. He explained that the trade seems like a disaster protection, betting that the stock could lose almost 40 percent in less than 80 days.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DB)

How Deutsche Bank's Performance Has Ranked Since The Fed Began Controlling Hiring, Risk-Taking
What The Experts Are Saying About Italy's Chaos
Canaan, Maker Of Bitcoin Mining Tech, Files For IPO
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump-ZTE, Xerox-Fujifilm, Steve Eisman And More
Minimize Bank Fees And Hassles On Your Trip Abroad This Summer
On This Day In Market History: Central European Banking Systems Begin To Collapse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.