Kevin Kelly's GDS Holdings Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 7:33am   Comments
Kevin Kelly of Benchmark spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS).

He noticed the stock because it moved more than 40 percent higher in the last month. Kelly wants to make a bullish bet by using a risk reversal strategy in the name. He wants to sell the September 30 put for 70 cents and buy the September 45 call for $3.60. The total cost of the trade would be $2.90 and he's going to make money if the stock trades above $47.90 at the September expiration.

