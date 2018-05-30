Kevin Kelly's GDS Holdings Trade
Kevin Kelly of Benchmark spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS).
He noticed the stock because it moved more than 40 percent higher in the last month. Kelly wants to make a bullish bet by using a risk reversal strategy in the name. He wants to sell the September 30 put for 70 cents and buy the September 45 call for $3.60. The total cost of the trade would be $2.90 and he's going to make money if the stock trades above $47.90 at the September expiration.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Kevin KellyOptions Markets Media
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.