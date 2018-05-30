Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Signet

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 7:32am   Comments
Share:
Related SIG
Insider Buys Of The Week: JPMorgan, Salesforce, Signet And More
The S&P 500's Biggest Gainers And Losers In A Turbulent First Quarter

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG). The company is going to report earnings next week and Najarian noticed some call options buying ahead of the event.

Around 3,500 contracts of the June 44 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Tuesday. Najarian added that traders were also selling the June 50 calls. He thinks there's a decent possibility the stock could make a move higher after the earnings report. He's optimistic because Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) reported good earnings. He also likes the stock because it has been sold off hard recently and it has a 15 percent short interest.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG + TIF)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Tiffany Rises Following Q1 Beat; Red Robin Shares Plummet
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Cara Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Geopolitics Back In Town, And It Looks Like They Might Weigh On Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.