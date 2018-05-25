Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). Call options volume was twice the put options volume on Thursday and there was one trade that caught Khouw's attention.

He noticed that almost 3,000 contracts of the January 2019, 20 strike calls were traded for 15 cents. The traders who purchased these calls expect that the stock is going to trade above $20.15 at the January expiration.