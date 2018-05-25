Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 7:22am
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). Call options volume was twice the put options volume on Thursday and there was one trade that caught Khouw's attention.

He noticed that almost 3,000 contracts of the January 2019, 20 strike calls were traded for 15 cents. The traders who purchased these calls expect that the stock is going to trade above $20.15 at the January expiration.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

