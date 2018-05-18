Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Darden Restaurants

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 7:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about an unusual options activity in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI). He said the call options activity was 15 times the average daily call options activity.

During the trading session on Thursday, there was a purchase of 2,000 contracts of the July 85 calls for $3.50. The trade breaks even at $88.50 or 2.98 percent higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

