Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Related TSLA
KeyBanc: Mixed Responses From Tesla Salespeople 'Do Not Bode Well' For Long-Term Demand
ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix
Wall Street Breakfast: Unilever Abandons U.K. Headquarters (Seeking Alpha)

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a high options activity in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He said that put options volume was well above average on Wednesday. Puts outnumbered calls 1.5 to 1 by 3 p.m. and they traded even more into the close.

The April 250 puts were the most active. Over 8,500 contracts were traded for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $248.75 or 23.84 percent below the current market price.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

KeyBanc: Mixed Responses From Tesla Salespeople 'Do Not Bode Well' For Long-Term Demand
ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix
Tesla's Stock Unaffected By Report Of Factory Downtime
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Costco, Netflix, Tesla And More
Morgan Stanley: Tesla Investors Have A Profit-Taking Opportunity
Elon Musk's Thoughts About China, Tariffs And Import Duties: 'Like Competing In Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.