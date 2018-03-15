Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a high options activity in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He said that put options volume was well above average on Wednesday. Puts outnumbered calls 1.5 to 1 by 3 p.m. and they traded even more into the close.

The April 250 puts were the most active. Over 8,500 contracts were traded for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $248.75 or 23.84 percent below the current market price.