Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel And AIG

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about an unusually high options activity in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG).

Options traders were buying call options for the second day in a row in Intel, said Najarian. He thinks the stock is going to the mid-$50s.

Around 7,000 contracts of the March 60 calls in AIG were traded in the first half of the session on Wednesday. Traders paid around 50 cents for them, which sets the break even at $60.50 or 5.51 percent above the current market price.