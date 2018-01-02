Kevin Kelly's IBM Options Trade
Kevin Kelly, Benchmark managing partner, suggested on Bloomberg Markets a bullish options trade in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM).
He wants to buy the January 2020, $150 strike call for $18. The trade breaks even at $168 at the January 2020 expiration. Kelly believes that IBM could benefit from blockchain technology and he wants to set up a long-term trade for the story to play out.
