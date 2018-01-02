Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kevin Kelly's IBM Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Related IBM
Humana, IBM, United Continental, Verizon: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
7 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Monday
My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 4th Quarter 2017 Update (Seeking Alpha)

Kevin Kelly, Benchmark managing partner, suggested on Bloomberg Markets a bullish options trade in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM).

He wants to buy the January 2020, $150 strike call for $18. The trade breaks even at $168 at the January 2020 expiration. Kelly believes that IBM could benefit from blockchain technology and he wants to set up a long-term trade for the story to play out.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

Humana, IBM, United Continental, Verizon: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
7 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Monday
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
Cramer: Stop Jumping To 'Conclusions Based On The Tape'
Barron's Picks And Pans: IBM, GE, Procter & Gamble And More
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on IBM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.