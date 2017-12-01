Market Overview

Alon Rosin's Bullish DISH Network Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2017 4:54pm   Comments
Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Alon Rosin of Oppenheimer & Co. suggested a bullish options strategy in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH).

He thinks that the bottom is close for the stock and he wants to sell the March 45 put and buy the March 55 call for a total cost of $1. The trade is going to make money if the stock closes above $56 or 11.29 percent higher at the March expiration. If it closes below $45, Rosin is going to have to buy DISH Network for $45.

Rosin believes that the stock is going to trade higher to the mid $60s.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.