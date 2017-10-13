Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Oct 20 $190 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 3559 @ $1.65 vs 890 OI; Ref=$193.63
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Jan 19 $46 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 2000 @ $6.401 vs 307 OI; Ref=$41.47
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1680 @ $2.06 vs 1112 OI; Ref=$8.45
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1432 @ $0.475 vs 1088 OI; Ref=$7.6192
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Nov 3 $40 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 1130 @ $2.041 vs 87 OI; Ref=$38.815
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) May 18 $6 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 1073 @ $2.82 vs 14 OI; Ref=$3.385
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Feb 16 $40 Puts at the Ask: 700 @ $2.75 vs 73 OI; Ref=$42.49
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Jan, 2019 $7 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.601 vs 69 OI; Ref=$5.69
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...