Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Jan 19 $46 Calls at the Ask: 5500 @ $1.5 vs 3690 OI; Ref=$44.865

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Dec 15 $17 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 5034 @ $1.069 vs 743 OI; Ref=$15.9899

Intel Corporation (N AINTC) Dec 15 $42 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.341 vs 1295 OI; Ref=$39.275

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Nov 17 $3.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.601 vs 489 OI; Ref=$5.05

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Oct 27 $16 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 895 @ $0.801 vs 237 OI; Ref=$15.7799

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) Oct 20 $24 Calls at the Ask: 741 @ $0.95 vs 20 OI; Ref=$23.99

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Jan 19 $7 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.4 vs 91 OI; Ref=$7.94

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) May 18 $18 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.051 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.35

