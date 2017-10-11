Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) Oct 20 $43 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2600 @ $0.601 vs 1087 OI; Ref=$43.28

(NYSE: NWL) Oct 20 $43 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2600 @ $0.601 vs 1087 OI; Ref=$43.28 Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Oct 20 $22.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 2001 @ $0.875 vs 76 OI; Ref=$21.82

(NYSE: CIEN) Oct 20 $22.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 2001 @ $0.875 vs 76 OI; Ref=$21.82 MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1690 @ $3.851 vs 11 OI; Ref=$6.575

(NASDAQ: MNKD) Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1690 @ $3.851 vs 11 OI; Ref=$6.575 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Dec 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.791 vs 847 OI; Ref=$62.93

(NASDAQ: LULU) Dec 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.791 vs 847 OI; Ref=$62.93 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) May 18 $14 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.39 vs 247 OI; Ref=$14.425

(NYSE: FCX) May 18 $14 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.39 vs 247 OI; Ref=$14.425 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Fri $64 Puts at the Ask: 891 @ $1.5 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.49

(NYSE: NUS) Fri $64 Puts at the Ask: 891 @ $1.5 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.49 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Jan 19 $18 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 603 @ $0.65 vs 91 OI; Ref=$23.34

(NASDAQ: NKTR) Jan 19 $18 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 603 @ $0.65 vs 91 OI; Ref=$23.34 Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) May 18 $10 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 611 @ $1.101 vs 20 OI; Ref=$11.62

