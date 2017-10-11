Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 4:23am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) Oct 20 $43 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2600 @ $0.601 vs 1087 OI; Ref=$43.28
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Oct 20 $22.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 2001 @ $0.875 vs 76 OI; Ref=$21.82
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Oct 20 $10 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1690 @ $3.851 vs 11 OI; Ref=$6.575
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Dec 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.791 vs 847 OI; Ref=$62.93
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) May 18 $14 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.39 vs 247 OI; Ref=$14.425
  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Fri $64 Puts at the Ask: 891 @ $1.5 vs 0 OI; Ref=$63.49
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Jan 19 $18 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 603 @ $0.65 vs 91 OI; Ref=$23.34
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) May 18 $10 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 611 @ $1.101 vs 20 OI; Ref=$11.62

