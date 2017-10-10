Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

(NYSE: LB) Dec 15 $42.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 698 @ $3.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$42.0901 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Jun 15 $37 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 531 @ $1.2 vs 4 OI; Ref=$40.935

