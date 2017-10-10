Market Overview

Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 4:27am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) Nov 17 $30 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6839 @ $1.025 vs 1927 OI; Ref=$30.87
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Oct 20 $60 Puts at the Ask: 6624 @ $0.451 vs 4186 OI; Ref=$61.46
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Dec 15 $14 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.4 vs 218 OI; Ref=$14.0
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Oct 20 $7.5 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.75 vs 1213 OI; Ref=$6.885
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Nov 24 $24.5 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $0.31 vs 348 OI; Ref=$25.97
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 1200 @ $3.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$5.22
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Dec 15 $7 Puts Sweep (18) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.451 vs 9 OI; Ref=$7.33
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Mar 16 $29 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 726 @ $2.25 vs 72 OI; Ref=$31.25
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) Dec 15 $42.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 698 @ $3.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$42.0901
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Jun 15 $37 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 531 @ $1.2 vs 4 OI; Ref=$40.935

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

