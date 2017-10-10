Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) Nov 17 $30 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6839 @ $1.025 vs 1927 OI; Ref=$30.87
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Oct 20 $60 Puts at the Ask: 6624 @ $0.451 vs 4186 OI; Ref=$61.46
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Dec 15 $14 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.4 vs 218 OI; Ref=$14.0
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Oct 20 $7.5 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.75 vs 1213 OI; Ref=$6.885
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Nov 24 $24.5 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $0.31 vs 348 OI; Ref=$25.97
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 1200 @ $3.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$5.22
- Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Dec 15 $7 Puts Sweep (18) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.451 vs 9 OI; Ref=$7.33
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Mar 16 $29 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 726 @ $2.25 vs 72 OI; Ref=$31.25
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) Dec 15 $42.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 698 @ $3.4 vs 25 OI; Ref=$42.0901
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Jun 15 $37 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 531 @ $1.2 vs 4 OI; Ref=$40.935
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...