Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) Dec 15 $11 Calls at the Ask: 5750 @ $0.551 vs 4455 OI; Ref=$9.465
- DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Jan 19 $40 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.25 vs 85 OI; Ref=$35.66
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) Apr 20 $3 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.024 vs 1562 OI; Ref=$3.107
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) Apr 20 $35 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $1.801 vs 671 OI; Ref=$34.465
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Fri $187.5 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 2960 @ $0.5 vs 829 OI; Ref=$182.68
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) Fri $79.5 Calls at the Ask: 3500 @ $2.201 vs 2657 OI; Ref=$80.96
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) Mar 16 $60 Calls Sweep (6) at the Bid: 1249 @ $3.0 vs 20 OI; Ref=$59.34
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Nov 17 $16 Calls at the Ask: 980 @ $0.35 vs 250 OI; Ref=$13.7136
