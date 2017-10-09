Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Oct 20 $50 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.461 vs 848 OI; Ref=$51.675

(NYSE: VIPS) May 18 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1678 @ $1.0 vs 106 OI; Ref=$8.34

(NASDAQ: RCII) Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1584 @ $0.401 vs 524 OI; Ref=$11.425

(NYSE: MA) Oct 13 $141 Puts at the Ask: 1287 @ $0.391 vs 127 OI; Ref=$143.48

(NYSE: KR) Apr 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.9 vs 734 OI; Ref=$20.58

(NYSE: MBI) May 18 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 710 @ $0.5 vs 60 OI; Ref=$7.745

(NASDAQ: GILD) Oct 20 $81.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 507 @ $1.191 vs 329 OI; Ref=$82.05

