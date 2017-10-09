Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 4:29am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Oct 20 $50 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.461 vs 848 OI; Ref=$51.675
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) May 18 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1678 @ $1.0 vs 106 OI; Ref=$8.34
  • Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1584 @ $0.401 vs 524 OI; Ref=$11.425
  • Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) Oct 13 $141 Puts at the Ask: 1287 @ $0.391 vs 127 OI; Ref=$143.48
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Apr 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.9 vs 734 OI; Ref=$20.58
  • MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) May 18 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 710 @ $0.5 vs 60 OI; Ref=$7.745
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Oct 20 $81.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 507 @ $1.191 vs 329 OI; Ref=$82.05

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

