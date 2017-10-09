Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Oct 20 $50 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.461 vs 848 OI; Ref=$51.675
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) May 18 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1678 @ $1.0 vs 106 OI; Ref=$8.34
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1584 @ $0.401 vs 524 OI; Ref=$11.425
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) Oct 13 $141 Puts at the Ask: 1287 @ $0.391 vs 127 OI; Ref=$143.48
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Apr 20 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.9 vs 734 OI; Ref=$20.58
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) May 18 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 710 @ $0.5 vs 60 OI; Ref=$7.745
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Oct 20 $81.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 507 @ $1.191 vs 329 OI; Ref=$82.05
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...