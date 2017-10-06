Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Nov 17 $23 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $2.75 vs 26 OI; Ref=$20.75
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Feb 16 $4 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 3298 @ $1.301 vs 334 OI; Ref=$6.23
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Fri $29 Puts Above Ask!: 1935 @ $0.651 vs 13 OI; Ref=$28.62
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Oct 13 $4 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$4.48
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Oct 13 $88 Puts at the Ask: 840 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$88.89
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Oct 13 $39.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 829 @ $0.711 vs 107 OI; Ref=$39.8
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Apr 20 $16 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 720 @ $2.851 vs 21 OI; Ref=$15.72
- Aaron's, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAN) Feb 16 $44 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 718 @ $3.601 vs 0 OI; Ref=$45.025
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Oct 13 $18.5 Puts at the Bid: 650 @ $0.72 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.8757
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 630 @ $1.45 vs 74 OI; Ref=$37.76
