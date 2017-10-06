Market Overview

Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 4:17am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Nov 17 $23 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $2.75 vs 26 OI; Ref=$20.75
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Feb 16 $4 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 3298 @ $1.301 vs 334 OI; Ref=$6.23
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Fri $29 Puts Above Ask!: 1935 @ $0.651 vs 13 OI; Ref=$28.62
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Oct 13 $4 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$4.48
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Oct 13 $88 Puts at the Ask: 840 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$88.89
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Oct 13 $39.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 829 @ $0.711 vs 107 OI; Ref=$39.8
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Apr 20 $16 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 720 @ $2.851 vs 21 OI; Ref=$15.72
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAN) Feb 16 $44 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 718 @ $3.601 vs 0 OI; Ref=$45.025
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Oct 13 $18.5 Puts at the Bid: 650 @ $0.72 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.8757
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 630 @ $1.45 vs 74 OI; Ref=$37.76

