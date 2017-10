Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Nov 17 $42 Calls Above Ask!: 6462 @ $0.881 vs 1670 OI; Ref=$38.28

(NASDAQ: JD) Nov 17 $42 Calls Above Ask!: 6462 @ $0.881 vs 1670 OI; Ref=$38.28 Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Dec 15 $22 Calls Sweep (48) at the Ask: 2156 @ $0.95 vs 582 OI; Ref=$20.55

(NYSE: KR) Dec 15 $22 Calls Sweep (48) at the Ask: 2156 @ $0.95 vs 582 OI; Ref=$20.55 Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) Oct 20 $50 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.901 vs 107 OI; Ref=$48.21

(NASDAQ: SIMO) Oct 20 $50 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.901 vs 107 OI; Ref=$48.21 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) Nov 17 $110 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.701 vs 1584 OI; Ref=$110.28

(NASDAQ: ADP) Nov 17 $110 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.701 vs 1584 OI; Ref=$110.28 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Feb 16 $60 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 1667 OI; Ref=$50.97

(NASDAQ: AAL) Feb 16 $60 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 1667 OI; Ref=$50.97 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Nov 10 $15 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1736 @ $0.68 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.26

(NYSE: DDD) Nov 10 $15 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1736 @ $0.68 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.26 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Oct 20 $38 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1688 @ $0.301 vs 546 OI; Ref=$36.859

(NASDAQ: FTNT) Oct 20 $38 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1688 @ $0.301 vs 546 OI; Ref=$36.859 Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) Oct 20 $106 Calls at the Bid: 870 @ $2.9 vs 8 OI; Ref=$108.46

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.