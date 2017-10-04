Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Oct 20 $50.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1260 @ $1.02 vs 1 OI; Ref=$51.0

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Oct 13 $14.5 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.551 vs 128 OI; Ref=$14.26

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) Oct 20 $76 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 989 @ $0.631 vs 530 OI; Ref=$79.16

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Nov 17 $16 Puts Sweep (16) at the Ask: 980 @ $1.326 vs 97 OI; Ref=$15.685

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Now Oct 20 $112 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 807 @ $0.651 vs 73 OI; Ref=$118.24

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Nov 3 $30.5 Puts Sweep (17) at the Bid: 708 @ $0.981 vs 7 OI; Ref=$30.87

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Oct 20 $143 Puts Above Ask!: 500 @ $1.94 vs 130 OI; Ref=$146.46

