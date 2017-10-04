Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Oct 20 $12.5 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.131 vs 3784 OI; Ref=$12.225
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Jan 19 $44 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $1.601 vs 655 OI; Ref=$43.295
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Nov 17 $20 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2995 @ $0.551 vs 296 OI; Ref=$19.11
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Oct 13 $14.5 Calls Sweep (9) at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.55 vs 1496 OI; Ref=$14.7
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Oct 13 $50 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2260 @ $0.29 vs 1494 OI; Ref=$49.98
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) Nov 17 $60 Calls at the Ask: 800 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$50.8
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Nov 17 $15 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 738 @ $0.5 vs 10 OI; Ref=$13.59
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Nov 10 $165 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 729 @ $1.531 vs 290 OI; Ref=$154.59
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) Jan, 2019 $200 Calls at the Bid: 577 @ $0.921 vs 27 OI; Ref=$143.055
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Dec 15 $43 Calls at the Ask: 555 @ $1.821 vs 301 OI; Ref=$40.2855
Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...