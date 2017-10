Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) Oct 27 $6.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2607 @ $0.71 vs 889 OI; Ref=$6.955

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) Oct 20 $21 Calls at the Ask: 2100 @ $0.35 vs 124 OI; Ref=$19.75

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Oct 6 $17.5 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1502 @ $0.205 vs 597 OI; Ref=$16.8592

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) Nov 17 $40 Calls Sweep (35) at the Bid: 840 @ $7.2 vs 9 OI; Ref=$45.75 Signals 2:13:00 pm

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) Oct 20 $60 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 804 @ $0.7 vs 51 OI; Ref=$59.78

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) Dec 15 $30 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 800 @ $0.5 vs 23 OI; Ref=$19.88

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Oct 27 $53 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 600 @ $1.4 vs 21 OI; Ref=$53.79

