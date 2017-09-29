Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

(NYSE: CVNA) Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1297 @ $0.25 vs 167 OI; Ref=$14.881 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Jan 19 $105 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 728 @ $3.0 vs 518 OI; Ref=$116.5

