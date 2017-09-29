Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) Oct 20 $7.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 6735 @ $0.191 vs 708 OI; Ref=$7.71
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Oct 13 $14 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 3360 @ $0.401 vs 215 OI; Ref=$14.485
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Mar 16 $35 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.96 vs 173 OI; Ref=$38.7092
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (36) at the Ask: 1785 @ $1.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$13.47
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) Oct 27 $9.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 1761 @ $0.201 vs 88 OI; Ref=$10.62
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1297 @ $0.25 vs 167 OI; Ref=$14.881
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Jan 19 $105 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 728 @ $3.0 vs 518 OI; Ref=$116.5
