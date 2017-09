Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) Oct 20 $7 Calls Above Ask!: 5900 @ $0.191 vs 3224 OI; Ref=$6.56

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Nov 17 $22.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1510 @ $0.35 vs 53 OI; Ref=$16.68

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Oct 20 $33.5 Calls Sweep (27) at the Bid: 1401 @ $1.978 vs 160 OI; Ref=$34.13

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Oct 20 $110 Calls at the Ask: 1400 @ $1.051 vs 118 OI; Ref=$106.45

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) Nov 17 $160 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.25 vs 102 OI; Ref=$147.0

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Nov 17 $155 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $3.701 vs 638 OI; Ref=$154.4

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Nov 17 $25 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 10 OI; Ref=$25.01

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Oct 20 $12.5 Calls Sweep (15) at the Ask: 501 @ $1.63 vs 1 OI; Ref=$14.025

