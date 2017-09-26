Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Nov 17 $35 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.391 vs 4847 OI; Ref=$37.057
  • Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Mar 16 $10 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1670 @ $1.351 vs 564 OI; Ref=$11.1
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Oct 6 $170 Puts Sweep (63) at the Bid: 1154 @ $0.851 vs 1007 OI; Ref=$180.9399
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Fri $44 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 104 OI; Ref=$44.31
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Oct 20 $167.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1000 @ $3.951 vs 710 OI; Ref=$169.7
  • Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Fri $64 Puts Sweep (44) at the Bid: 990 @ $0.801 vs 4 OI; Ref=$64.35
  • Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 886 @ $1.151 vs 40 OI; Ref=$25.06

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

