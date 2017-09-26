Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Nov 17 $35 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.391 vs 4847 OI; Ref=$37.057
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Mar 16 $10 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1670 @ $1.351 vs 564 OI; Ref=$11.1
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Oct 6 $170 Puts Sweep (63) at the Bid: 1154 @ $0.851 vs 1007 OI; Ref=$180.9399
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Fri $44 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 104 OI; Ref=$44.31
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Oct 20 $167.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1000 @ $3.951 vs 710 OI; Ref=$169.7
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Fri $64 Puts Sweep (44) at the Bid: 990 @ $0.801 vs 4 OI; Ref=$64.35
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 886 @ $1.151 vs 40 OI; Ref=$25.06
