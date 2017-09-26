Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

(NYSE: DECK) Fri $64 Puts Sweep (44) at the Bid: 990 @ $0.801 vs 4 OI; Ref=$64.35 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Nov 17 $25 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 886 @ $1.151 vs 40 OI; Ref=$25.06

